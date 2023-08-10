2 the point: Quick thoughts on the Bills’ Week 5 game vs. the Jaguars

Here are some quick thoughts following the Bills’ Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are some quick thoughts following the Buffalo Bills’ Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

MVP

Josh Allen played well in the loss, completing 27 of 40 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns. He threw an interception and also ran for a 3-yard score. Stefon Diggs (8 catches, 121 yards) and Gabe Davis (six receptions, 100 yards) were beneficiaries of that performance, but the offense still struggled to score for well more than three quarters.

HONORABLE MENTION

AJ Epenesa finished with two sacks and four tackles on a day where injuries took their toll. He also forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.

PLAY OF THE GAME

A 35-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne, who had 136 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. That run with 2 minutes, 56 seconds left to play made it a two-score game again and severely deflated Buffalo's chance for a successful comeback. Time was not on the Bills' side after that.

BY THE NUMBERS

Time of possession loomed large. The Jaguars held the ball for 38 minutes, 12 seconds. Of course, when you hold onto the ball for that long, that typically means you're moving the chains too. Jacksonville did just that, outgaining Buffalo 474-388.

INJURY REPORT

Injuries piled up for the Bills, and a lot of people were able to return to the game. But moving forward, Matt Milano's health is vital. He sustained a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return.

Bills Injury Updates:



LB Matt Milano is out (knee).



DT Daquan Jones is doubtful (pec). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 8, 2023

NEXT GAME

The Bills will attempt to rebound against the New York Giants at 8:20 p.m. next Sunday at Highmark Stadium, in a game that will be broadcast on Channel 2.