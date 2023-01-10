2 the point: Quick thoughts on the Bills’ Week 4 victory vs. the Dolphins

Here are some quick thoughts following the Bills’ Week 4 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are some quick thoughts following the Buffalo Bills’ Week 4 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

MVP

It's Josh Allen, who competed 21 of 25 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns. He also scored on an 11-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins had no answer for Allen and Stefon Diggs, who finished with six receptions for 120 yards and three touchdowns.

HONORABLE MENTION

Damar Hamlin, because he was active in a regular season game for the first time since Jan. 2, when he went into cardiac arrest during a Monday night game in Cincinnati against the Bengals.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Matt Milano forcing a fumble, recovered by Terrel Bernard, shortly before the 2-minute warning in the second quarter was huge. Yes, the Bills already led by two touchdowns, 28-14, but that thwarted any chance the Dolphins had of scoring some points and entering the locker room with some sorely-needed momentum. Instead, the Bills tacked on another field goal and went to halftime with a three-score lead before a raucous home crowd.

BY THE NUMBERS

As mentioned earlier in the week, Josh Allen had a chance to move up NFL scoring lists, and to no one's surprise, he managed to do so in a game where shootout was expected.

Allen surpasses Newton and has now totaled the third-most offensive TDs through a player's first six seasons in NFL history. https://t.co/NM1VnoZWQq — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 1, 2023

INJURY REPORT

Cornerback Tre'Davious White was carted off the field late in the third quarter with a non-contact leg injury. The team called it an Achilles tendon injury. The secondary, which was already without safety Jordan Poyer, lost Christian Benford to injury in the second quarter. Deonte Harty and Khalil Shakir were also evaluated for head injuries before halftime.

Injury Update: Christian Benford (shoulder) is questionable to return. He is being taken in for an x-ray. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 1, 2023

NEXT GAME

The Bills play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 9:30 a.m. next Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.