2 the point: Quick thoughts on the Bills’ Week 3 victory at Washington

Here are some quick thoughts following the Bills’ Week 3 victory against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

MVP

Linebacker Terrel Bernard, and the defense as a whole. There's no pressure for Josh Allen and the offense to outscore opponents every week when the defense isn't allowing points. The defense finished with four interceptions, one each by Bernard, Micah Hyde, Tre'Davious White, and AJ Epenesa, who returned his 32 yards for a touchdown as the Bills quickly pulled away. Bernard also recovered a fumble. Oh, and the Bills finished with nine sacks.

HONORABLE MENTION

Josh Allen, of course. He threw an interception, but otherwise it was a steady effort, completing 20 of 32 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown. He also ran three times for 46 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown. With the game well in hand, he took a seat on the bench for the final 8-plus minutes.

PLAY OF THE GAME

It's two plays, actually, when the Bills had a goal-line stand early in the second quarter, forcing an incompletion on third down from the 1 and stuffing running back Brian Robinson Jr. for a loss on fourth down. After that, the Bills drove 62 yards on 15 plays and used 9 minutes, 47 seconds before setting for a field goal that made it 13-0. The Bills were in control on both sides of the ball early. That was never in doubt.

BY THE NUMBERS

He was mentioned before, but yes, Bernard had himself quite a day:

INJURY REPORT

NEXT GAME

The Bills host the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. next Sunday.