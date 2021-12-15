Josh Allen limited at Bills' walk through

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Josh Allen will be limited during Wednesday's walk through with the team.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be limited with a foot sprain at the Bills' walk through on Wednesday, according to head coach Sean McDermott.

"The soreness is still there. That's to be expected." McDermott said before the Bills' walk through about Allen's sprained foot.

"I love his attitude. That's key coming off of any injury."

The team was scheduled to have a full practice before McDermott decided to go with a walk through instead.

He said the decision to change Wednesday's practice to a walk through was not to give Allen an extra day off of his feet, but to give the players more rest after a long trip back from Tampa Bay on Sunday night.