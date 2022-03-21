x
Bills

QB Matt Barkley returns to Bills

The Bills have once again signed former back-up quarterback Matt Barkley as more insurance behind starter Josh Allen.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Matt Barkley (5) passes in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Quarterback Matt Barkley is returning to the Buffalo Bills for a second stint after signing a one-year contract on Monday.

Barkley adds experienced depth behind starter Josh Allen, and after the Bills acquired Case Keenum in a trade with Cleveland over the weekend. He’s familiar with Buffalo and grew close with Allen after spending two-plus seasons with the Bills before not being re-signed by the team after the 2020 season.

Barkley became expendable last year after the Bills signed Mitchell Trubisky to a one-year contract and takes over the primary backup role. Trubisky signed with Pittsburgh in free agency last week.

Barkley did not see any action last year while splitting the season with Tennessee, Carolina and Atlanta.

The former Southern California starter broke into the NFL after being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round of the 2013 draft. He had a 1-5 record during the 2016 season with Chicago and went 1-0 with Buffalo in 2018.

