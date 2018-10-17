ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - Veteran quarterback Derek Anderson will start for the Buffalo Bills against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
The decision was announced by Bills (2-4) head coach Sean McDermott on Wednesday.
Anderson, 35, most recently played for the Carolina Panthers and has 13 years of NFL experience. He was signed by the Bills just over a week ago.
The change at quarterback is necessary because rookie Josh Allen is out with an elbow injury.
He is not practicing and is listed as "week-to-week."
Allen was hurt in the loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday. Nathan Peterman replaced Allen and threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter including one that was returned for the winning touchdown.