ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - Veteran quarterback Derek Anderson will start for the Buffalo Bills against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The decision was announced by Bills (2-4) head coach Sean McDermott on Wednesday.

Anderson, 35, most recently played for the Carolina Panthers and has 13 years of NFL experience. He was signed by the Bills just over a week ago.

Sean McDermott on starting Derek Anderson over Nathan Peterman: "I feel like this is the right decision for our football team." @WGRZ — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) October 17, 2018

The change at quarterback is necessary because rookie Josh Allen is out with an elbow injury.

Josh Allen has an elbow sprain and surgery is not needed but is still listed as "week-to-week". @WGRZ — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) October 17, 2018

He is not practicing and is listed as "week-to-week."

Allen was hurt in the loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday. Nathan Peterman replaced Allen and threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter including one that was returned for the winning touchdown.

I asked Sean McDermott if he was concerned about losing the locker room if he started Nathan Peterman this week he said "No. I'm always going to do what I feel is right for this football team. I certainly trust and have a heck of a lot of respect for our locker room." @WGRZ — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) October 17, 2018

© 2018 WGRZ