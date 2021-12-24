Pro Bowl is all in the family for Diggs brothers

Trevon Diggs joins Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs who made his second in a row and also was a 2020 All-Pro selection.

LAS VEGAS — The first Pro Bowl for NFL interceptions leader Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys means the league now has three sets of brothers with invitations to the all-star game.

The other pairs are Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia center Jason Kelce; and pass rushers Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers and Nick Bosa of San Francisco.