Pro Bowl is all in the family for Diggs brothers

Trevon Diggs joins Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs who made his second in a row and also was a 2020 All-Pro selection.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus )

LAS VEGAS — The first Pro Bowl for NFL interceptions leader Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys means the league now has three sets of brothers with invitations to the all-star game.

Diggs joins Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs who made his second in a row and also was a 2020 All-Pro selection.

The other pairs are Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia center Jason Kelce; and pass rushers Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers and Nick Bosa of San Francisco.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

