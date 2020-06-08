Private tailgating still unknown for upcoming Bills season

Under current state guidelines, tailgating is only prohibited in official Bills lots.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With the 2020 Buffalo Bills season approaching, many fans want to know if they can still tailgate for the games this season.

Orchard Park Town Board met Wednesday evening and no decision was made about whether fans will be allowed to tailgate in private lots this season if they are not allowed in the stadium.

Under current state guidelines, tailgating is only prohibited in official Bills lots.