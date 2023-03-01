Prayer service held for Bills safety Damar Hamlin

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With a cold gray in the air, made worse by the rain, Tuesday, Highmark stadium looked a lot like Buffalo felt.
The day after Bills' safety Damar Hamlin’s life threatening injury, several Bills fans showed up at the team’s home field where the team store was more than a place to shop.
In a town that’s known tragedy too well over the past several months, many say they also know how to support those who need it.
"We're all on the same page. we all feel heartbroken. we all feel this sense of hurt and pain and we're with Damar, his family, " said Author/Speaker Jill Kelly. "But it's bigger than football. This is an example that it's so much bigger than football, but yet the game of football has brought us together and has allowed us to have a community like this where we can pray, we can give, and we do these things to help in whatever way we can, and i feel like everybody wants to do something."
You can watch the full service here: