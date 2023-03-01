Prayer service held for Bills safety Damar Hamlin

"We're all on the same page. we all feel heartbroken. we all feel this sense of hurt and pain and we're with Damar, his family, " said Author/Speaker Jill Kelly. "But it's bigger than football. This is an example that it's so much bigger than football, but yet the game of football has brought us together and has allowed us to have a community like this where we can pray, we can give, and we do these things to help in whatever way we can, and i feel like everybody wants to do something."