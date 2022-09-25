Bills' Poyer, Morse inactive for Dolphins game

You can add safety Jordan Poyer and center Mitch Morse to a significant list of players not available as the Bills face the Dolphins.

MIAMI — The injury impact officially grew even more significant as the Bills released the list of inactive ahead of Sunday's game against Miami.

Starting safety Jordan Poyer (foot) and starting center Mitch Morse (elbow) will not be available for this game. Both have been listed as questionable on the final injury report.

The impact, particularly on defense grows more significant with safety Micah Hyde on injured reserve and done for the season after suffering a neck injury in Monday night's win at Tennessee.

Cornerback Dane Jackson is out with a neck injury and key defensive tackles Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) are inactive as well.

Buffalo will rely heavily on cornerback Taron Johnson, and safeties Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin.