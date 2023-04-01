The power of prayer on display for Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills

The phrase “prayers for Damar” has been seen almost everywhere. It's on social media, on the signs at Highmark Stadium, and even on national television.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — From the time Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, one word, one action was seen across the world.

The phrase “prayers for Damar” has been seen almost everywhere. On social media, on the signs at Highmark Stadium, and even on national television.

For local spiritual leaders in Buffalo, it’s something they’ve never seen before.

"That's what you have even from people who normally don't talk about prayer, that they get comfortable now, to say, 'Pray for Damar,' ” said Pastor Darius Pridgen of True Bethel Baptist Church.

He said he believes so many people are praying because of what the players did on Monday night.

“When you say those players kneel down and grab one another, we all agree that we all need to go to that higher power that we believe in,” said Pastor Pridgen.

No matter the color of skin or religion, people were seen coming together and praying that Damar will recover.

“When we see a fellow human being down, we want to support them,” said Rabbi Alex Lazarus-Klein of the Congregation Shir Shalom.

He said prayer is universal.

“In our language, whatever it is, whether it's Hebrew for Jews, Latin, or Hindu, or any language around the world, it doesn't really matter. God hears all of our prayers,” he said.

Monsignor Jack Ledwon, the pastor of St. Joseph University Parish, said there is power in prayer.

"It takes us to a deeper level, and I think it takes us to hope, I think that's the thing that we need most of,” he said.

So many people have hope that Damar will be OK, and one day get back on the field.