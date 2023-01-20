Potential Bills-Chiefs championship game seeing extraordinary demand for tickets

The NFL announced Friday, more than 50,000 tickets were purchased by the clubs' Season Ticket Members in the first day of the announcement.

ATLANTA — If you're thinking about buying tickets to the potential Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game in Atlanta, you may be running out of time.

The NFL announced Friday, more than 50,000 tickets were purchased by the clubs' season ticket members on the first day of the announcement. The seating arraignment enables Bills fans to be seated on their side of the field and Chiefs on the other.

But there's some bad news for Bills fans, Ticketmaster shows all the tickets through the Bills on their side of the field, had been scooped up. You can go to the secondary market, and through authorized sellers like stub hub.

The NFL announced last week, Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC championship game.

The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the Bills' Week 17 game against Cincinnati was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.

The Chiefs (14-3) are the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but played one more game than the second-seeded Bills (13-3). The league brokered the neutral site deal because Buffalo could have been the top seed with a victory over the Bengals.

The Buffalo-Cincinnati game Jan. 2 was halted in the first quarter after Hamlin collapsed and was resuscitated on the field. He was released from a hospital nine days later, after returning to Buffalo. Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday.

The NFL said that Atlanta was designated as a potential backup postseason site before the 2022 season. All other potential matchups in the AFC title game will be played on the higher seed's home field.