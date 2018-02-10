Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz gave an update on the possibility of a new football stadium for the Bills on Monday.

He says many of the public comments of the convention center study suggest building a new convention center and stadium combination, but Poloncarz says that move wouldn't save any money.

"It's not like you can just all of a sudden snap your fingers and build a new stadium. Nor do I think the Pegulas feel like they want to throw in a billion dollars," he said. "We'll have conversations, we'll always have conversations. I still get people coming up to me in the street and so forth and say hey are you going to build a new stadium next year, and my answer is no! I don't have the money for it, and it's not in the cards right now."

The Bills' lease at New Era Field currents runs through the 2022 season.

