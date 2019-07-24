We know all eyes will be on quarterback Josh Allen as he starts his second year in the NFL. But outside of Allen there are a bunch of players to keep an eye on as the Bills start training camp this week. Here are a few on offense:

Center - Mitch Morse:

With the Bills starting four potentially all five new starters on the offensive line, Mitch Morse has to develop chemistry with Josh Allen immediately. The Bills made Morse the league's highest-paid center after signing him to a four-year, $44.5-million contract in free agency.

They're hoping Morse is the answer to filling the void left by Eric Wood after chronic neck issues forced him to retire after the 2017 season.

Morse missed a portion of spring workouts after recovering from core muscle surgery but returned for mandatory minicamp to close out the offseason.

WR - Cole Beasley:

It's been a revolving door at wide receiver over the past few years for the Bills but they're hoping two big additions in free agency will be major weapons for Josh Allen this season. Cole Beasley is one of those guys.

The Bills signed the slot receiver to a four-year, $29 million dollar deal in free agency.

But just like Morse, Beasley also had core muscle surgery and missed most of the offseason workouts so getting on the same page with Allen as quickly as possible is key. They're hoping Beasley can help boost the Bills' passing attack that struggled in 2018 and finished the year ranked 31st.

LB - Matt Milano:

Entering his third season in the NFL, Matt Milano looks to build off a solid 2018 where he had 78 tackles (12 for loss), seven pass breakups, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

His stats could have been even more impressive but his season was cut short in week 14 against the Jets when he suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula. He had season-ending surgery but participated in offseason workouts and looks like a full-go for the start of training camp.

Expect Milano to have an even bigger impact if physically he's back to where he was a year ago.

DE - Trent Murphy:

Just like Josh Allen with the offense, 9th overall pick Ed Oliver is the big name to watch on the defensive line. But outside of the obvious choice, Trent Murphy is another name to keep an eye on during training camp when it comes to defensive linemen.

Murphy is expected to start opposite of Jerry Hughes this season and is hoping injuries are finally behind him.

He's looking to get back to where he was in 2016 when he ended with 46 tackles, nine sacks, 25 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles in 16 games with Washington.

But he hasn't been the same since tearing his ACL during the beginning of his last season in Washington. In 2018, he dealt with limited practice and playing time and missed three games with that lingering knee injury. He had a career-low 24 tackles and just four sacks but said during spring workouts, he feels back to full health.