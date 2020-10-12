Harrison Phillips Bills nominee for 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year

The award recognizes players for their commitment to philanthropy and community impact.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NFL announced defensive tackle Harrison Phillips has been selected as the Bills nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award on Thursday.

The award recognizes players for their commitment to philanthropy and community impact. It is named after the late Hall of Fame running back of the Chicago Bears.

Nominees are selected from all 32 teams in the NFL and will receive up to $40,000 toward a charity of their choice. The winning player receives $250,000 toward their selected charity.

In a press release from the Bills, Phillips said "I have always been a firm believer in paying it forward. I was blessed with a fantastic village of people who poured into me as I grew up and helped me get to where I am today. I am passionate about playing a positive role in being a part of others' villages - to help better their lives and in turn, making our communities a greater place to live."

During the early stages of the pandemic, Phillips donated $10,000 worth of meals to healthcare workers.

Phillips also created the Playmakers Organization, which supports children with intellectual disabilities.

He was one of the Bills players who spearheaded the organization's partnership with Buffalo Public Schools and donated $500,000 to provide wi-fi to students.

Phillips was recognized as the Bills' nominee for the 2020 Salute to Service Award. The award recognizes members of the NFL community for their support of U.S. service members, veterans and their families. Phillips visited the local V.A. hospital in Buffalo and partnered with Western New York Heroes.

Other charitable endeavors include visiting a group of teen girls with cancer for the Kaely's Kindness "Galentines Day Party," hosting a kickball game for youth athletes with intellectual disabilities and serving as the Keynote Speaker at the 2020 Special Olympics New York Winter Games.

