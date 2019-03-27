PHOENIX — At the NFL's annual spring meetings in Arizona, the Buffalo Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula discussed a slew of topics with owners across the league.

The burning question from 2 On Your Side: What does the future hold as it relates to a possible new stadium for the Buffalo Bills?

"It's going to be a major undertaking, with a lot of people involved," said Kim Pegula, the President and CEO of Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

She stressed that the results of a study commissioned by the company will be available by the middle to the end of the summer.

"We don't want to create something where something would have to be redone," she said.

Added Terry Pegula in what he would like to see: "I think the answer is a scaled-down version of these palaces built across the country, probably."

He later added that the stadium he envisioned would be "Buffalo-style."

