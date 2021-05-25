Pegula Sports and Entertainment discusses future of stadium, arena projects with NYS, Erie County

Representatives from Pegula Sports and Entertainment met with officials from both New York State and Erie County to discuss future projects in Western New York.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that representatives from Pegula Sports and Entertainment met with officials from both New York State and Erie County to discuss future projects in Western New York.

According to the Bills, the meeting was held at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park to "outline a plan based on the independent study the organization conducted with regard to future stadium and arena projects in Western New York."

The Bills added that Pegula Sports and Entertainment Vice President Ron Raccuia and Scott Zolke, who is a partner at the law firm Loeb and Loeb, will both be leading the efforts on this project.