BUFFALO, NY-- As the Buffalo Bills get set to play the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football next week, the Patriots quarterback has a message for Bills' fans.

Brady posted a video message on Instagram boasting of the Patriots' win over Chicago and sent a message to the Bills' Mafia.

The Patriots, who are now 5-2 are atop the AFC East. The Bills, who fell to 2-5 following their loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, are last in the conference.

