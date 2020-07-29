Pancho Billa will be part of rover headed to Mars on Thursday

His story reached a NASA engineer, and now a control chip inscribed with the name of Ezra Castro and his family will be launched into space.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The memory of a legendary Buffalo Bills fan who was an inspiration to so many is headed to Mars on Thursday.

The Mars Perseverance rover is scheduled to lift off Thursday morning, and on board will be a control chip inscribed with the name of Ezra Castro, better known as Pancho Billa.

Castro died after a battle with cancer last year, and his story reached a NASA engineer, who added his name to the chip along with the names of his family, even giving them "boarding passes" for the rover.

The family will not be able to be there in person when the rocket launches because of the COVID-19 pandemic.