One Buffalo: Sabres rally around Bills' Damar Hamlin on game night

Tuesday night, it was 'One Buffalo' in Washington, when the Sabres rallied behind Bills safety Damar Hamlin, walking into Capital One Arena to play the Capitals.

WASHINGTON — All of Buffalo knows how the city finds a way to rally around each other when someone is in need.

Tuesday night, it was 'One Buffalo' in Washington, when the Sabres rallied behind Bills safety Damar Hamlin, walking into Capital One Arena to play the Capitals.

Hamlin is currently in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing while suffering cardiac arrest when Buffalo played the Bengals on Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium.

The Capitals also held a moment of silence for Hamlin before the puck dropped.

The Sabres held a morning skate before the game Tuesday, but neither head coach Don Granato nor the players spoke - as they typically do - once they left the ice.

They won't speak with the media after the game, either, but general manager Kevyn Adams will be available for comment.