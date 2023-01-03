x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Bills

One Buffalo: Sabres rally around Bills' Damar Hamlin on game night

Tuesday night, it was 'One Buffalo' in Washington, when the Sabres rallied behind Bills safety Damar Hamlin, walking into Capital One Arena to play the Capitals.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Sabres players walk towards the locker room upon arriving wearing shirts in support of Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin before an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON — All of Buffalo knows how the city finds a way to rally around each other when someone is in need.

Tuesday night, it was 'One Buffalo' in Washington, when the Sabres rallied behind Bills safety Damar Hamlin, walking into Capital One Arena to play the Capitals.

Hamlin is currently in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing while suffering cardiac arrest when Buffalo played the Bengals on Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium.

The Capitals also held a moment of silence for Hamlin before the puck dropped.

The Sabres held a morning skate before the game Tuesday, but neither head coach Don Granato nor the players spoke - as they typically do - once they left the ice.

They won't speak with the media after the game, either, but general manager Kevyn Adams will be available for comment.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Tuesday Town Hall Vic on Hamlin

Before You Leave, Check This Out