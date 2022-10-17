Oishei Children’s Hospital gets $2 million donation for Josh Allen’s Patricia Allen Fund

West Herr Auto Group donated the largest gift in the history of the fund.

Example video title will go here for this video

Back in 2020, Josh Allen started the Patricia Allen Fund to benefit the Oishei Children’s Hospital in honor of his late grandmother, who dedicated a large portion of her life to working with children. On Monday, the fund received its largest donation ever.

Allen announced that the West Herr Auto Group donated $2,000,017 to the Patricial Allen Fund which will help the Oishei Children’s Hospital provide 24/7 care for all children in need.

“It gives me the chills thinking about the generosity of what West Herr is doing for our community for the hospital here,” Allen said. “When I found out, I was completely speechless. I didn't know how to act and didn't know what to think or what to say.”

Allen said he had a similar reaction when the fund first started in November of 2020 after Bills fans found out he led the team to victory against the Seahawks the day after losing his grandmother. It inspired the Mafia to begin donating to the Oishei Children’s Hospital in $17 increments in honor of Allen’s number and his late grandmother.

“How it started, obviously, was just kind of an act of compassion of fans trying to make a bad situation better for me and my family,” Allen said. “I can't thank everyone who's donated enough.”

I’m here at Oishei Children’s Hospital where Bills QB Josh Allen just announced that West Herr Auto Group has donated $2,000,017 to the Patricia Allen fund — created in honor of his late grandmother. It is the fund’s largest gift to date.



I’ll have more details at 6 for @WGRZ. pic.twitter.com/xrabRURt6o — Andy Paden (@Andy_Paden) October 17, 2022

The donation will go towards the hospital’s pediatric trauma units, medical equipment, training, and care for children that are not reimbursed by insurance.

The hospital also unveiled a plaque and renamed a portion of the second floor “The West Herr Campus Crossway” in honor of the donation and with the hopes of it acting as a permanent reminder for others in the future to pay it forward