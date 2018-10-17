ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - Josh Allen has been officially ruled out of this Sunday's game against the Colts but beyond that, there is no timetable for his return. Derek Anderson will now start at quarterback over Nathan Peterman.

Allen sprained his right elbow against the Texans late in the third quarter. He was on the field for stretching at the beginning of Wednesday's practice then ran off the field. Allen had a brace on his right elbow.

"The competitor in me not just me but every person that plays this game, they want to be out on the field. You know it sucks being sidelined but it's a part of the game. It's football, it's going to happen at one time or another," Josh Allen said.

Now with Allen on the sideline, he has to continue to find a way to develop even through this injury despite not being on the field.

"It’s important that we handle that the right way as a staff and that Josh handles it the right way so he continues to develop. The great part about it right now is he can watch a veteran handle things the way it’s supposed to be handled in terms of the walk through that we just came from, practice. This will give Josh a front row seat to experience that," Sean McDermott said.

Allen said he was relieved the injury was not more serious and said being able to watch Anderson is a "blessing in disguise".

"To see him and to learn from him and how he does things is my approach now going forward in the next week, two, three weeks whatever it is so I'm looking forward to it," Allen explained.

