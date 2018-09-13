ORCHARD PARK, NY - Nine former Buffalo Bills are among the 102 nominated for the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame. Here is the list:

LB London Fletcher

FB Larry Centers

C Kent Hull

LB Cornelius Bennett

LB Chris Spielman

LB Takeo Spikes

LB Darryl Talley

S Troy Vincent

ST Steve Tasker

Marty Schottenheimer and Tom Flores, two former Bills players were also nominated as coaches.

The list will be cut from 102 to 25 semifinalists in November then to 15 finalists in January.

Then the Hall of Fame panel will vote on February 2nd, the day before the Super Bowl, in Atlanta. Inductions will be in early August during Hall of Fame weekend in Canton, Ohio.

