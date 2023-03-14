Bills re-sign LB Dodson to one-year deal

With linebacker Tremaine Edmunds departing Buffalo, agreeing to a deal with the Chicago Bears on Monday, the Bills added depth at the position with Tyrel Dodson.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With linebacker Tremaine Edmunds departing Buffalo, agreeing to a massive four-year contract with the Chicago Bears on Monday, the Bills added depth at the position, re-signing Tyrel Dodson to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Dodson has spent the past four seasons with the Bills, mostly contributing on special teams and adding depth at linebacker.

He had a career-high 13 tackles in the Bills' re-routed home game against the Cleveland Browns in Detroit this season while he filled in for an injured Edmunds.

He also had 11 tackles and sacked Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett starting for Edmunds again in the Bills 38-3, Week 5 win over the Steelers.

He totaled 28 tackles and a sack in 2022 over 16 games.

Dodson joined the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M in 2019.

The Bills made several moves on Monday when NFL teams were allowed to begin negotiating contracts with incoming free agents.

Buffalo headed into the week over the salary cap, which needed to be remedied by Wednesday. The Bills restructured quarterback Josh Allen's and pass rusher Von Miller's contracts on Monday to save a projected $32 million and get under the cap, according to ESPN's Field Yates.