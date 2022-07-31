Shuffling off in Buffalo: Bills offensive line moving around in training camp

Even though Von Miller is with the Bills now, this offensive line is going to have to handle Aaron Donald and the reigning Super Bowl champs in less than a month.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — As of this Sunday, there are still 39 days until the Bills open the regular season against the LA Rams. There's no need to panic yet, but the projected starting offensive line hasn't practiced together after a week into training camp.

"It's training camp through and through, right? It's the epitome of training camp with guys shuffling around," Bills center Mitch Morse said after Saturday's practice. "Injuries or personal matters take people away from the game away from their position, along with just the natural shuffling just to get guys ready."

Rodger Saffold and Spencer Brown are working their way back from injuries. Brown had back surgery in the offseason and hasn't been able to take part in team drills.

"He continues to work himself back. That's taking some time. We're just going to continue to take it one day at a time, and go on the schedule that the trainers and Spencer have communicated about," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Saturday.

"(We'll) hopefully get him back to go here in the very near future where he's out there in team drills."

Meanwhile, Dion Dawkins has been excused from practice for undisclosed personal reasons and is expected to miss at least a few more.

"Speaking on Dion, don't know much about what's going on, but we're all praying for him. We wish that you guys would do the same, and we're thinking about him," Morse said.

So for now, the shuffling will continue.

"I mean, I would say it's good because you just never know what's going to happen during the year or how the year is going to play out, so it's good to be able to get work with all the guys," Bills running back Devin Singletary said.

"It's only going to help you in the long run."

But even though Von Miller is with the Bills now, this offensive line - whatever mix it may be - is going to have to handle Aaron Donald and the reigning Super Bowl champs in just over a month.