Training camp heats up in Bills' first day in pads

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The pads were finally on at Bills training camp to wrap up the week, and the heat on the turf turned into the heat of the moment with Josh Allen and Jordan Phillips in a little skirmish to end practice on Saturday at St. John Fisher University.

"It's just a bunch of fiery competitors out there regardless of who it is. You know, when Josh comes out like that, and has a show of emotion like that you definitely catches your eye. But in the end, it's one of those things that never takes its way to the locker room," center Mitch Morse said after practice.

The pads brought out the fiery side of some of the Bills when teammates jumped into help each other out.

"We've already been here a whole week. Guys aren't sleeping very well away from their families who put on pads. The anticipation behind pads can build up... It's just a more physical game out there when the pads are on. So yeah, stuff like that, especially in the first day is going to happen. You know, it's unfortunate at times, but at times, you worked through some stuff and come out as a better team on the other side."

Like Mitch Morse mentioned, the players weren't the only ones not sleeping well on Friday night, but for head coach Sean McDermott, the excitement kept him awake.

"I didn't sleep well. Last night when I woke up it was one of those things, I know we've all been there. It's like 'why didn't I sleep well?' I think it's since the time I've been seven years old, this is pads and this is football and it's always been like that," McDermott said.

"I know I'm not playing, but I think that's what it is. It's just in your bones."

The Bills coach can sleep more soundly on Saturday night with his team taking the day off on Sunday and knowing veteran safety Micah Hyde didn't suffer a serious injury to his hip/glute when he fell trying to intercept Allen on Friday.

Hyde is listed as day-to-day and did not participate in practice but was out with the team on Saturday.

Bills owner Terry Pegula also made the trip to St. John Fisher to join the team.