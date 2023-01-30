3 more Bills headed to 2023 Pro Bowl

Between injuries and Kansas City heading to the Super Bowl, Dion Dawkins, Dawson Knox and Rodger Saffold were added to the AFC's Pro Bowl roster.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Between injuries and Kansas City heading to the Super Bowl, three more Buffalo Bills were added to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Dion Dawkins, Dawson Knox, and Rodger Saffold were added to the AFC's roster.

Dawkins will replace Chiefs' left tackle Orlando Brown and Knox will replace Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, with Kansas City moving on.

Colts left guard Quenton Nelson can't participate with an injury and will be replaced by Saffold.