Bills

3 more Bills headed to 2023 Pro Bowl

Between injuries and Kansas City heading to the Super Bowl, Dion Dawkins, Dawson Knox and Rodger Saffold were added to the AFC's Pro Bowl roster.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins celebrates after they beat the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Between injuries and Kansas City heading to the Super Bowl, three more Buffalo Bills were added to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. 

Dion Dawkins, Dawson Knox, and Rodger Saffold were added to the AFC's roster.

Dawkins will replace Chiefs' left tackle Orlando Brown and Knox will replace Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, with Kansas City moving on.

Colts left guard Quenton Nelson can't participate with an injury and will be replaced by Saffold.

Dawkins, Knox, and Saffold will join linebacker Matt Milano, quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, center Mitch Morse, and safety Jordan Poyer representing Buffalo at the Pro Bowl.

