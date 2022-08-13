x
Bills rally to beat Colts 27-24 in first preseason game

Tyler Bass hit a 46-yard field goal as time expired to seal the deal.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills defensive end Boogie Basham (55) forces a fumble by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles (9), center, during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Matt Ryan’s pass attempts were much like his Indianapolis Colts’ preseason debut. They were relatively short and efficient in a 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Tyler Bass hit a 46-yard field goal as time expired as Buffalo scored on three consecutive possessions in the final 8:10 to rally from a 14-point deficit. 

Raheem Blackshear scored touchdowns rushing from 1 and 3 yards over a span of 4:19 to tie the game. 

Otherwise most eyes were on Ryan. Acquired in a trade with Atlanta in March, Ryan finished 6 of 10 for 58 yards with two incompletions occurring on fourth-down attempts.

