Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt could miss first game in Buffalo over contract dispute

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills quarterback Josh Allen is, of course, the key component to Buffalo's success this season, which begins on Sunday afternoon with the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to Highmark Stadium.

One of the Steelers' strengths is its pass rush, which is led by Pittsburgh's first-round pick in the 2017 draft, TJ Watt.

Now Watt, who was ranked ninth - just ahead of Allen at 10th - on NFL Network's Top 100 players of 2021, might not be on the field Sunday because the outside linebacker and the Steelers are in the middle of a dispute on a contract extension.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Watt's situation heading into Sunday is "in doubt" unless there is a late agreement on a contract, as the 26-year-old is headed into the final year of his rookie contract.

Watt has been sitting out of Steelers practices since the start of training camp but has been staying in shape, according to NBC Sports.

This will be the third straight season Buffalo and Pittsburgh will play each other, with the Bills owning the first two wins heading into Sunday.

The last time the Bills and Steelers met, Watt got to Allen twice but failed to record a sack in Buffalo's 26-15 win last December.