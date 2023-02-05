Bills' Allen finishes 4th behind Packers' Rodgers in Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The PGA Tour shared Josh Allen's hilarious interaction with winner, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, after the pro-am portion.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While several of his Buffalo Bills teammates were competing in the Pro Bowl on Sunday, quarterback Josh Allen was on the links, polishing off a fourth-place finish in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Allen and Keith Mitchell wrapped up the event 22-under par, four shots back of the winners, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Ben Silverman.

Allen and Rodgers, who have played against each other on the golf course before, last summer in The Match, joked around with each other after the final round.

"Josh Allen was telling me there's going to be an asterisk by this win because there was only three rounds," Rodgers told ESPN after the win. "But I think our names are going to be up there for a long time."

The PGA Tour shared Allen's and Rodger's hilarious interaction.