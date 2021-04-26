Evaluating Penn State DE Jayson Oweh as the Bills' No. 30 pick

Oweh did not have a single sack for the Nittany Lions last season, but his athleticism proves he belongs in the NFL after just five seasons of playing the game.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will need to add a pass rusher to their defense, and defensive end Jayson Oweh out of Penn State should be available for Buffalo should they hang on to their No. 30 pick in the first round.

At 6-foot 5-inches tall and 257 pounds with a 4.36 40-yard dash, Oweh's athleticism and impressive combine have scouts impressed with his capability after only playing five years of football. Oweh could be a key down the road to the Bills being able to slow down Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said they need some help up front on the defensive line against the former MVP.

"You saw what Tampa did... their front really did a nice job versus Kansas City's front, which affected him and got (Mahomes) off his spot," Beane said.

Oweh would, of course, bring size and speed to the defensive line, but his downside would be his sack total last season at Penn State: zero over the Nittany Lions' seven-game shortened season.

2 On Your Side's Julianne Pelusi asked WJAC Sports Director Ryan Stanko, who covers the Nittany Lions out of Central Pennsylvania, if that statistic indicates how high risk and high reward of a pick Oweh could be for the Bills. Stanko was confident Penn State's defensive scheme and poor play on that side of the ball influenced that sack total in 2020.

"Penn State's defense wasn't great last year," Stanko said. "You could say, 'They weren't that great, but why isn't he getting to the quarterback?' That's a good question too, but I don't see that as something that won't translate to the NFL level if he's asked to get after the quarterback. He has everything in his arsenal, and he's gonna continue to grow."