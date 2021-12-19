LIVE BLOG: Panthers at Bills

The Buffalo Bills are in must-win mode heading into Sunday's matchup hosting the Carolina Panthers.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Second Quarter:

- The Bills drive the ball right back down the field with three-straight first downs. Stefon Diggs hauled in his first touchdown catch since Thanksgiving against New Orleans on 2nd & 7 from the Carolina 11. Huge celebration spike from Diggs, and the Bills take a 14-0 lead.

- Buffalo's defense steps up. Matt Milano laid out receiver Robby Anderson on a target from Cam Newton on first down and Taron Johnson sacked Newton for 10 yards on third down, forcing another Panthers three and out.

- The Bills make the Panthers pay for their 4th down blunder. Josh Allen drives Buffalo down the field with a 15-yard pass to Dawson Knox and a nine-yard pass to Stefon Diggs before Devin Singletary caps off the six-play, 49-yard drive with a 16-yard rushing touchdown. Bills lead it 7-0.

First Quarter:

- Talk about fumble luck. On 3rd & 9 at their own 27, Cam Newton runs for eight yard before fumbling the football, bouncing right into the hands of DJ Moore for the first down. On the next set of downs, Cam Newton goes for Robby Anderson on 4th and 1, but fails to convert. Bills get the ball at the Carolina 49.

- The Bills offensive line continues to struggle, starting the drive with a ten-yard holding penalty on Spencer Brown. Another three and out for the Bills, despite a nine-yard pickup on 3rd &12 between Josh Allen and Dawson Knox.

- Starting at their own 30, Carolina moves quickly down the field. Chuba Hubbard broke off a 21-yard run to the Bills 25. Dane Jackson was injured on the play and is questionable to return with a stinger.

Jackson is back in the game @WGRZ https://t.co/HSPifWGOaP — Julianne Pelusi (@JuliannePelusi) December 19, 2021

The Bills defense bends, but doesn't break, stopping Cam Newton on 4th and 9 with an incomplete pass. Buffalo gets the ball back at their own 24.

- Buffalo is missing Feliciano and Dawkins early on. They go three and out on their first drive. Carolina's defensive front did a great job hurrying Josh Allen, who fumbled for an eight-yard loss, recovered by Spencer Brown at the Bills 30 yard line on third down.

- The Bills win the coin toss and defer. On their first possession, Carolina goes three and out. Great start by the defense. The Bills start their opening drive at their own 40 yard line.

After New England lost to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night, the Bills have the chance to head into next week's matchup against their AFC East rival Patriots just a game back, to 8-6, but they need to get past the Carolina Panthers (5-8) first.

The Bills will be without offensive linemen Dion Dawkins, who tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, and Jon Feliciano, who also was added to the Reserve/COVID list before the game.

Here's a look at the rest of the Bills roster and inactive: