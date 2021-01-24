LIVE BLOG: AFC championship game, Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Bills Week 6 loss to the Chiefs no longer matters. Revenge and a trip to the Super Bowl await with a win in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bills and Chiefs fight for a ticket to Super Bowl LV in the AFC Championship game. Follow the live blog here:

Bills receiver Gabriel Davis was questionable heading into Sunday's game. He will be available against the Chiefs.

FIRST QUARTER:

- The Bills strike first with a Tyler Bass 51-yard field goal on the opening drive. Starting at their own 25, the Bills got moving quickly with a 17-yard connection between Josh Allen and Cole Beasley on the second play of the drive. The Bills went for it on 4th & 1 at the Chiefs 48 and converted, with Allen hitting Dawson Knox for an eight-yard pickup. The Bills capped off the drive with the field goal and lead it 3-0, 3:33 into the game.

- The Chiefs go three and out on their first drive of the game, with Tyreek Hill unable to haul in a deep pass on 3rd & 4 from the KC 41. The Bills start their next drive at their own 16.

- The Bills have to punt it away after picking up one first down, and it plays into their favor, as Chiefs Mecole Hardman muffs the punt and Taiwan Jones recovers at the KC 3.

- Josh Allen immediately takes advantage, and goes to tight end Dawson Knox for the touchdown on first down. Bass misses the extra point. Bills lead it 9-0. The Chiefs start their next drive at their own 20.

SECOND QUARTER:

- The Chiefs answer immediately, with Mecole Hardman redemption bringing in a short pass from Mahomes for a three-yard touchdown, capping off a 14-play, 80-yard drive, eating up 6:58 of clock. The Chiefs cut the Bills lead to 9-7.

- The Bills, starting at their own 25, get to the KC 49, before Devin Singletary drops a high, short pass from Allen on 2nd & 7. On third down, Allen, in trouble heaves it up and is called for intentional grounding. The Bills punt it away, and Kansas City starts its next drive at its own 18, with the Bills still leading 9-7.