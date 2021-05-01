Bills trade down in 5th round, finish with 3 6th-round picks and a 7th

Buffalo selected Miami (Ohio) OT Tommy Doyle, Houston WR Marquez Stevenson, Pitt S Damar Hamlin, Wisconsin CB Rachad Wildgoose and Texas Tech G Jack Anderson.

CLEVELAND — The Bills have added eight new young players to their arsenal with the 2021 NFL Draft wrapping up in Cleveland.

Buffalo was set to select four players on Saturday, which featured rounds four through seven, but ended up with five after Bills general manager Brandon Beane traded down from the second of his two fifth-round picks to end up with three picks in the sixth round.

The Bills started out Saturday with size, as three of Buffalo's first four picks are listed at over 6 feet, 7 inches, adding depth to the offensive line with tackle Tommy Doyle out of Miami (Ohio) in the fifth round with the No. 161 pick.

Houston wide receiver Marquez Stevenson was the first pick of the Bills' busy sixth round, at No. 203. The Shreveport, Louisiana, native was roommates with Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver at Houston and is a talented special teams player, returning 38 kicks for 889 yards and three touchdown returns with the Cougars.

The Bills then doubled up on defensive backs with back-to-back picks at Nos. 212 and No. 213, taking Pittsburgh safety Damar Hamlin and Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose, respectively.

Hamlin was named second team All-ACC in 2020, and he tallied six interceptions 290 total tackles at Pitt.

Wildgoose racked up 57 tackles in 24 games at Wisconsin and ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at his pro day.

Buffalo added more depth to the offensive line in the seventh round with its final pick of the draft at No. 236 with Texas Tech guard Jack Anderson.