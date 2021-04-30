Bills select Northern Iowa OT Spencer Brown in 3rd round with No. 93 pick

Buffalo's first offensive selection of the draft, Spencer Brown is listed at a whopping 6-foot-8, 311 pounds.

CLEVELAND — The Bills went big on taking defensive ends in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft. They went much bigger on their offensive line with Northern Iowa offensive tackle Spencer Brown, listed at a whopping 6-foot-8, 311 pounds with the No. 93 pick in the third round.

The Bills doubled down on edge rushers in the first two rounds, selecting 6-foot-3, 274-pound Wake Forest defensive end Carlos Basham Jr. with the No. 61 overall pick in the second round on Friday night.

Buffalo selected Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round on Thursday night.