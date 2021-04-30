x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Bills

Bills select Wake Forest DE Carlos Basham Jr. in 2nd round with No. 61 overall pick

The Bills go with back-to-back pass rushers in the first and second rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Credit: AP
FILE - American Team defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr., of Wake Forest (9), takes a break during the American team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., in this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, file photo. Basham is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File)

CLEVELAND — The Bills headed into the 2021 NFL Draft needed to add an edge rusher to their defense.

Buffalo did so, then doubled down, selecting 6-foot-3, 274-pound Wake Forest defensive end Carlos Basham Jr. with the No. 61 overall pick in the second round on Friday night.

The Bills selected Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round on Thursday night.

Buffalo has one more selection remaining on Friday night, with the No. 93 pick in the third round.

They own four picks on Saturday, with two selections in the fifth, and one in each the sixth and seventh rounds.

Related Articles