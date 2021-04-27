Will the Bills select Travis Etienne in the first round?

The Buffalo Bills are slotted to pick No. 30 in the first round of the NFL draft.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills are reportedly looking to move up from the No. 30 pick in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft, which starts on Thursday, according to ESPN NFL Insider Todd McShay and his comments on Ryan Russillo's comments on Monday.

McShay told Russillo the Bills are looking to move up ahead of the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars, to get Clemson running back Travis Etienne, a move which would need to land Buffalo ahead of the No. 23 pick.

A trade up for a running back in the first round would show the Bills are in "win now" mode, but a strong running back is something Buffalo desperately needs, as Jay Skurski from the Buffalo News said on Sports Talk Live Monday night on Channel 2.

"I know what the history says the recent history says about first round running backs usually you shy away from them, but the reason I love covering Brandon Beane is because he will be more honest than a lot of general managers and he came right out and said it, 'We don't have a home run hitter at that position.' Well guess what, Travis Etienne is a home run hitter at that position," Skurski said.

Trading up for a running back, let alone picking that position in the first round, is a luxury selection, but also a major upgrade from what the Bills have in their backfield right now. Between Devin Singletary and Zack Moss, a back with short area quickness and a tough rusher, respectively, Etienne is comparatively the complete package.

The Clemson product has good vision and long speed to go with it. He ran a 4.41 second 40-yard dash at his pro day, compared to a 4.66 from Singletary and 4.65 from Moss at the NFL combine.

Down the stretch last season, the run game was the biggest component the Bills' offense was missing. Buffalo needs a tight end, but a true difference maker won't fall anywhere near the Bills No. 30 selection in the first round.