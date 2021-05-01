Bills open Day 3 of NFL Draft with Miami (OH) OT Tommy Doyle with No. 161

Owner Kim Pegula announced that the Bills selected Doyle in the fifth round.

CLEVELAND — Buffalo is addressing offensive line depth again in the fifth round, choosing Miami (OH) offensive tackle Tommy Doyle with the No. 161 pick overall in the NFL Draft.

The Bills headed into the draft needing to add an edge rusher to their defense.

They did that, selecting Miami’s Gregory Rousseau in the first round Thursday night. Buffalo then doubled down in the second, taking 6-foot-3, 274-pound Wake Forest defensive end Carlos Basham with the No. 61 overall pick.

Buffalo went much bigger for it’s third-round pick, with 6-foot-8, 311-pound offensive tackle Spencer Brown with the No. 93 pick, adding depth in front of quarterback Josh Allen.