NFL coaches can return to team facilities Friday

NFL continues to prepare for training camp and season

NEW YORK — NFL coaches will be allowed to return beginning Friday to team facilities closed because of the coronavirus pandemic as the league continues preparation for training camps and its season.

Commissioner Roger Goodell told the 32 clubs on Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that coaching staffs may work from team complexes starting Friday. Previously, only up to 75 people per day could be at the facilities, with coaches and players not seeking treatment for injuries barred.