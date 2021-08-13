Bills beat Detroit in preseason opener with late field goal drive

The Bills opened the preseason at Detroit and came away with a 16-15 win.

DETROIT — The Bills came away with a 16-15 win in Detroit to kick off the preseason, winning the game on a late field goal drive led by Jake Fromm at quarterback.

Tyler Bass capped off Buffalo's final drive with a 44-yard field goal after the Bills trailed 15-13 with 1 minute, 41 seconds remaining after a Randy Bullock 28-yard field goal.

Brian Daboll's offense saw all three backup quarterbacks with Josh Allen sitting out in the preseason opener.

Davis Webb produced the Bills lone touchdown on a 15-play, 83-yard drive, ending with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Devin Singletary in the second quarter to put Buffalo ahead 10-3.

Tyler Bass was 3 for 3 with field goals from 50 yards, 37 yards and 44 yards.

The defensive line, which general manager Brandon Beane addressed with the first and second-round picks in the most recent NFL Draft with Gregory Rousseau and Carlos Basham, showed an ability to get pressure on the Lions' quarterbacks.

Rousseau finished the game with one sack, while Darryl Johnson, Damar Hamlin and Mike Bell each tallied one.

The Bills opened the preseason with a comeback victory at Detroit. pic.twitter.com/3D5hJGT4KJ — WGRZ (@WGRZ) August 14, 2021