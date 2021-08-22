Bills' win over Bears ignites more confidence in Brian Daboll's offense

While Trubisky's performance was the highlight of Saturday's Bills win, the offense's ability to work under its backup quarterback was equally impressive.

CHICAGO — With the weekend coming to an end, Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky was the story of the past three days in Buffalo, following a beat down of his old team, the Chicago Bears, in his old stomping grounds.

Trubisky started the game at Soldier Field and led the Bills offense to 34 points in the first half on the way to a 41-15 win in their second of three preseason games.

While the 27-year-old's performance was the highlight of the game, the offense's ability to work under its backup quarterback was equally impressive, according to WGRZ Bills insider Vic Carucci.

"Week 1, the emphasis was on the running game, and Devin Singletary gave a strong performance. But in Week 2, the offense went back to what it did for most of the 2020 season," Carucci said.

"What was particularly impressive was that you had a number two quarterback running that offense, rather than Josh Allen. ... Mitch Trubisky, as impressive as he was overall, it was even bigger that he did so in the structure of Brian Daboll's wide open, fast paced, up-tempo scheme. I think that was what the Bills will be expected to do for most of the year, and it gave Mitch Trubisky a true taste of what he will have to do if he ever has to step in for Josh Allen."

Trubisky was also working without the Bills' top receivers taking the field on Saturday.

Of course, Josh Allen is still Buffalo's most valuable player, but Saturday's game and performance from Daboll's offense as a whole should give fans confidence that if Allen does miss any time, or the Bills simply run up the score on an opponent, the offense is in good hands with Mitch Trubisky.

Mitch Trubisky said his teammates had his back all week before playing in Chicago again today. @WGRZ — Julianne Pelusi (@JuliannePelusi) August 21, 2021