Sanders thrilled with Bills practices: 'I came here for a reason'

Twelve-year veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders came to Buffalo to join a winning culture, and likes what he sees in training camp.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Emmanuel Sanders may be new to the Bills, but he has been around the block in the NFL, which is why the 34-year-old veteran wideout knew what he was looking for this offseason when he chose the Buffalo Bills.

After two days of training camp practices in Orchard Park, Sanders has gotten a taste of what this season will be like with the Bills.

"I came here for a reason. I did my research," Sanders said after Thursday's practice.

"Just the energy around the building, it's everything I thought it would be."

Sanders appears to be getting exactly what he hoped for when he picked Buffalo - a winning culture and an offense where he fits.

He knew he'd have a quarterback with a big arm, as well, but he's been amazed watching Josh Allen's abilities in person.

"Josh made a throw today that I haven't seen... It was crazy. My mouth dropped, and I've been in the league 12 years, so I'm excited," Sanders said.

High praise for Josh Allen coming from a wide receiver who played in a Super Bowl with Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and won a Super Bowl with Peyton Manning, who will soon be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Sanders had the luxury of choosing a team which made it to the AFC Championship game last season, but there is a reason the Bills chose him, too.

Safety Jordan Poyer said, "He's going to go out there and he's going to compete everyday. He's going to give it his best... we're excited to have him on the Bills."