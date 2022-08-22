Bills trade G Cody Ford to Cardinals for 5th round pick

Buffalo traded up two spots in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft to select the University of Oklahoma product 38th overall.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are sending guard Cody Ford to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Buffalo traded up two spots in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft to select the University of Oklahoma product 38th overall.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said after Saturday's preseason win over the Denver Broncos Ford had a "phenomenal" training camp.

Ford played in 38 games, starting 29 of them, since joining the Bills but wasn't a lock to make the Bills 53-man roster heading into the season.

He will reunite with his former Sooners teammate, quarterback Kyler Murray, with the Cardinals.