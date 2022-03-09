Bills' Dawson Knox gives thanks, shares message to his late brother, Luke

"Luke is not lost, because we know exactly where he is. God's got him, and I know I'll be seeing him again one day," Dawson Knox said on Instagram.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox has posted publicly for the second time since his younger brother Luke Knox passed away, unexpectedly, at 22 years old on Aug. 17.

On his Instagram, Knox shared a picture of him with his brother as kids, writing:

"There's no words to describe these last few weeks. All I know is that I am beyond grateful for the outpouring of love and support for my family.

Luke is not lost, because we know exactly where he is. God's got him, and I know I'll be seeing him again one day.

Luke's legacy will continue (to) live on through all the lives he's impacted in incredible ways. This isn't a goodbye, it's just a see you later. I love you Luke."

Knox shared the Bible verses 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 to end his post.

The Bills tight end hadn't posted on social media since sharing his brother's funeral arrangements two days after his death, while thanking people for the outpouring of love and support.

Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support for my family. Our hearts are broken but we know Luke is in a much better place now with his savior Jesus. We’ll celebrate his life at Christ Pres. Church tomorrow, visitation starting at 2pm and the service will start at 4pm. — Dawson Knox (@dawson_knox) August 20, 2022

“Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time," Bills coach Sean McDermott said immediately following Luke's death. “We're right there with him and supporting him and his family."

Knox left the team immediately to be with family after learning about his brother's passing, missing the Bills' second preseason game against the Denver Broncos, before returning to practice the following Tuesday.

Bills receiver Gabriel Davis said after Buffalo's win over Denver, "Something I know that I would want was all the love from my brothers and my guys around me, and I know that's what we'll be when he comes back."

