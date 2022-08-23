Knox returns to Bills practice; Beane talks Ford trade, current injuries

The Bills trimmed their roster down to 80 players before practice with offensive lineman Ike Boettger added to the Reserve/PUP list.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Dawson Knox was back at practice after his brother passed away late last week.

Josh Allen said after Saturday's preseason win over the Broncos, "We can't wait to get him back to love up on him like we know we can."

Knox worked his way right back into the mix after plenty of love from his teammates.

"Something I know that I would want was all the love from my brothers and my guys around me, and I know that's what we'll be when he comes back," wide receiver Gabriel Davis said on Saturday after the Bills preseason win over the Denver Broncos.

The Bills trimmed their roster down to 80 players before practice with offensive lineman Ike Boettger added to the Reserve/PUP list. He'll miss at least four regular season games.

As for how much this final week of the preseason matters for the 53-man roster, general manager Brandon Beane said, "We're in the 50s... it's coming down truly to this week of practice."

In another update to the line after Cody Ford was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Beane said Tommy Doyle's foot injury isn't expected to be long term.

Beane said moving Ford "ultimately made the most sense for the Bills and for Cody."

Ford was not a lock to make the 53-man roster and the Bills are looking for more versatility from the guys up front.

Meanwhile, they're waiting until the clock runs out for roster decisions on whether or not cornerback Tre'Davious White's knee injury will land him on the Reserve/PUP list to start the season.

Beane also said he expects safety Jordan Poyer to be ready to go soon after an elbow injury.

He did not have an update on Poyer's contract situation but Beane did say he'll likely need to restructure a contract this week to clear cap space for the 53-man.