Bills sign safety Zayne Anderson

Anderson was an undrafted free agent out of Brigham Young, joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. He saw limited playing time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills added added depth at safety, signing safety Zayne Anderson to a two-year contract on Friday.

Damar Hamlin's health going into next season is uncertain, and Jordan Poyer is a pending free agent this offseason.

Anderson was an undrafted free agent out of Brigham Young University, joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. He saw limited playing time, appearing in just seven games over the last two seasons.

Anderson played in 50 games with BYU in college with 162 tackles, three interceptions, and three forced fumbles.

He played in four games with the Chiefs during the 2021 season and in three the following year.