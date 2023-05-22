Bills sign safety Dean Marlowe

Marlowe filled in after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in Week 17 against the Bengals, then had a key interception in the Bills' playoff win over the Dolphins.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With organized team activities getting underway starting Tuesday, the Bills added safety depth, re-signing Dean Marlowe to a one-year deal.

Marlowe filled in after Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in Week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals, then had a key interception in the Bills' playoff win over the Dolphins this past year.

The 7-year veteran rejoined the Bills in 2022 after he started the season with the Atlanta Falcons and was with the Detroit Lions in 2021. He was in Buffalo from 2017 to 2020.

The Bills also signed undrafted free-agent tight end Joel Wilson.