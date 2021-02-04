Bills sign OL Jamil Douglas to one-year deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills have added depth to their solid offensive line group, signing Jamil Douglas, who spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, to a one-year deal on Friday.
The 6-foot-4, 309-pound lineman out of Arizona State was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2015 as a fourth-round pick. He has played in 49 games with 11 starts over his career. He was also a member of New England's practice squad when the Patriots won Super Bowl LI in 2016.
Douglas also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 and on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad in 2018.