Bills sign OL Jamil Douglas to one-year deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills have added depth to their solid offensive line group, signing Jamil Douglas, who spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, to a one-year deal on Friday.

The 6-foot-4, 309-pound lineman out of Arizona State was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2015 as a fourth-round pick. He has played in 49 games with 11 starts over his career. He was also a member of New England's practice squad when the Patriots won Super Bowl LI in 2016.