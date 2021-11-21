Bills run over by Taylor, Colts in 41-15 home loss

Jonathan Taylor tore through the Bills defense with 32 carries for 185 yards and four touchdowns. Taylor also caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Outside of two touchdown passes between Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, nothing went the Buffalo's way on Sunday hosting Indianapolis in a 41-15 loss.

The Bills defense has struggled with stopping a run-first offense, and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor tore through the Bills defense with 32 carries for 185 yards and four touchdowns. Taylor also caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz.

The Colts scored touchdowns on their first two drives before the Bills answered with a 6-yard touchdown from Allen to Diggs to pull within 14-7.

Indianapolis responded with a field goal, and on the ensuing kickoff Isaiah McKenzie fumbled the ball away, setting up the Colts at the Bills' two-yard line late in the first half, where Taylor scored for the third time, putting Indianapolis ahead, 24-7 at the half.

The Bills went three and out coming out of the break, and were unable to get things going offensively besides a second touchdown pass to Diggs in the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach.

Allen finished the day with those two touchdowns to Diggs, but also threw two picks in his 209-yard day through the air.