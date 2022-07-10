Davis shines, but rookie Shakir steps up with Bills' injuries

Bills 2022 fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir had 3 catches for 75 yards and a touchdown in the first half alone, with a 34-yard kick return.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It was impossible to ignore the spectacular catches from Bills receiver Gabriel Davis, hauling in Buffalo's first two touchdowns of the game.

One was for 98 yards on the Bills' opening drive, and the other, a 62-yard grab where he fought the ball out of Pittsburgh Steelers' safety Minkah Fitzpatrick's hands in the end zone.

But the Bills' 2022 fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown in the first half alone, along with a 34-yard kick return.

Shakir has been reliable in the return game, with veteran receivers and returners Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie out of the mix.

The 22-year-old stepped into the Bills' Week 4 win, 23-20, over Baltimore when Crowder and McKenzie went down.

He caught both passes Josh Allen threw to him in high-stakes situations, racking up 23 yards.

Shakir is proving he can be reliable while the Bills' receivers room is banged up.

Bills pick of the day: Khalil Shakir over 38.5 yards vs. Steelers. Buffalo is passing nearly 65% of snaps and almost 300 yards per game.



I like the rapport he's shown with Josh Allen while the receiving corps has been depleted (McKenzie, Kumerow, Crowder all injured). — Julianne Pelusi (@JuliannePelusi) October 9, 2022